Canada election: Calgary Confederation

The riding of Calgary Confederation is located in Calgary. It includes the southern portion of Nose Hill Park and is just north of the Calgary Centre riding.

Conservative Len Webber was first elected MP of this riding in 2015. Webber won in a tight race against Liberal Matt Grant, edging out Grant by less than 1,600 votes. Webber ran for the seat again in 2019 and saw a landslide win with 55.1 per cent of the vote.

Recent immigrants from the Philippines make up just over 15 per cent of the riding’s population.

Candidates

Conservative: Len Webber (incumbent)

