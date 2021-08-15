SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Winnipeg South Centre

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
The federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Winnipeg South Centre is located in Manitoba. It encompasses parts of Winnipeg.

The Liberals have had a strong hold on the riding since the Lloyd Axworthy was elected in 1988. He held the seat until 2000 when Liberal Anita Neville was elected. She held the seat until 2011, when she was defeated by Conservative Joyce Bateman.

Bateman ran again in 2015, but was defeated by Jim Carr, who brought the seat back to the Liberals in 2019.

In addition to his role as MP, Carr is the special representative for the Prairies. He served as minister of international trade diversification from 2018-2019 and minister of natural resources from 2015-2018.

Just over 20 per cent of the riding’s population works in sales and service occupations.

Candidates

Liberal: Jim Carr (incumbent)

