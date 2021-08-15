Canada election: Winnipeg North

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Winnipeg North is located in Manitoba. It includes a northern portion of Winnipeg. The Canadian Pacific Railway runs through this riding, as does the Red River.

The NDP’s Judy Wasylycia-Leis was first elected MP of the Winnipeg North riding in 1997 and held it until 2010, when she resigned. She ran for mayor of Winnipeg but lost to Sam Katz. She ran again in 2014 but lost to current mayor Brian Bowman.

Liberal Kevin Lamoureux took the seat in a 2010 byelection and has held it since.

Immigrants make up just over 43 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from the Philippines and India.

Candidates

Liberal: Kevin Lamoureux (incumbent)

