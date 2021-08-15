Canada election: Windsor West

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Windsor West is located in southwestern Ontario. It consists of part of the City of Windsor, reaching toward a portion of the international boundary between Canada and the U.S. and extending toward Langlois Avenue, Tecumseh Road East, Pillette Road, the Canadian National Railway, Highway 401 and Talbot Road.

NDP MP Brian Masse maintained his seat in the 2019 election, winning 40 per cent of the vote. Masse has held the seat consecutively since 2002. In addition to his role as MP, Masse is the NDP caucus chair.

The riding has a population of 122,988, with 94,944 registered voters. Almost 50 per cent of the riding’s population aged 15-plus has a postsecondary certificate, diploma or degree, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

NDP: Brian Masse (incumbent)

Liberal:

Conservative:

Green:

