Canada

Canada election: Oakville North–Burlington

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
The federal riding of Oakville North-Burlington, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Oakville North-Burlington, Ontario. Elections Canada

The riding of Oakville North–Burlington is located in the Halton municipality and includes parts of the cities of Oakville and Burlington, Ont.

It has been represented since the 2015 federal election.

In 2015, Liberal Pam Damoff won with 46.7 per cent of the vote, just edging out Conservative candidate Effie Triantafilopoulos.

Damoff won again in 2019, securing almost 50 per cent of the vote. Damoff served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous services under the Liberal government.

Oakville North–Burlington saw a big jump in population between 2011 and 2016, rising to 129,078 from 114,378.

Candidates

Liberal: Pam Damoff (incumbent)

