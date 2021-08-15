Canada election: Oakville North–Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The riding of Oakville North–Burlington is located in the Halton municipality and includes parts of the cities of Oakville and Burlington, Ont.

It has been represented since the 2015 federal election.

In 2015, Liberal Pam Damoff won with 46.7 per cent of the vote, just edging out Conservative candidate Effie Triantafilopoulos.

Damoff won again in 2019, securing almost 50 per cent of the vote. Damoff served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous services under the Liberal government.

Oakville North–Burlington saw a big jump in population between 2011 and 2016, rising to 129,078 from 114,378.

Candidates

Liberal: Pam Damoff (incumbent)

Advertisement