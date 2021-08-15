SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Oakville

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
The federal riding of Oakville, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Oakville, Ontario. Elections Canada

The riding of Oakville is located in the Halton municipality, specifically in the city of the same name.

Oakville includes the southern portion of the city and borders on Lake Ontario.

Liberal MP Bonnie Brown held the seat from 1997 until 2008, when she was defeated by Conservative Terence Young.

Young held the seat until 2015, when he lost to Liberal John Oliver. Oliver did not seek re-election in 2019.

Young ran again in the most recent federal election, but lost to Liberal Anita Anand by 6.9 percentage points. Anand served as the minister of public services and procurement under the Liberal government. In this role, she has led Canada’s effort to supply COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

Immigrants make up 33.5 per cent of the riding’s population, with 22.1 per cent of recent immigrants hailing from China, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberals: Anita Anand (incumbent)

