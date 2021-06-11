SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Trudeau still silent about COVID-19 vaccine sharing details as G7 summit kicks off

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2021 6:33 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began' Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began
WATCH: Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enters the first day of the G7 summit as the only leader who has yet to pledge how many vaccine doses his country will donate to less wealthy nations.

The United Kingdom says leaders are expected to agree to give other parts of the world access to one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines through donations and funding.

Trudeau is set to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has stated he wants the three-day gathering to produce promises on ways to end the pandemic by the end of next year.

Read more: U.K.’s Johnson calls on G7 to donate 1B COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries

The G7 leaders will take part in a session today that focuses on how the health and economic recovery from COVID can be “for all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ensuring equitable access to inoculations against COVID-19 is a call facing leaders from the World Health Organization, as well as anti-poverty and humanitarian groups, since over 80 per cent of the vaccinations to date have been in wealthy countries.

Although Canada has yet to spell out it plans for donating vaccines, it has promised $440 million will go to COVAX, a vaccine-sharing initiative to buy doses directly from manufacturers and give them to lower- and middle-income nations.

Click to play video: 'U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world' U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world
U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world – Jun 3, 2021

Canada has had a mixed experience with access to vaccines. Shipments into the country got off to a sluggish start in January and February, which was followed by a deadly third wave of the virus, but have been ramping up this spring.

This week, Canada announced it would receive another seven million doses of vaccine from Moderna in June. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said there should be enough vaccine delivered for 80 per cent of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
