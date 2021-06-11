Motorcyclist dead after fiery overnight crash in Brampton’s north end

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in Brampton’s north end late Thursday.
According to an update posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Bovaird Drive East at Great Lakes Drive and Nasmith Street just before 11:50 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection. However, as of early Friday, the circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.
At the scene, the motorcycle appeared to be heavily damaged by flames.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
Officers shut down the roads surrounding the intersection as major collision bureau investigators gathered evidence.
