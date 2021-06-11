Motorcyclist dead after fiery overnight crash in Brampton’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in Brampton’s north end late Thursday.

According to an update posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Bovaird Drive East at Great Lakes Drive and Nasmith Street just before 11:50 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection. However, as of early Friday, the circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

At the scene, the motorcycle appeared to be heavily damaged by flames.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers shut down the roads surrounding the intersection as major collision bureau investigators gathered evidence.

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car in #Brampton at the corner of Nasmith Street and Bovaird Drive East, just east of Highway 410, at around 11:45 p.m. There are multiple street closures in effect. pic.twitter.com/rZyiOWLlnF — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 11, 2021

UPDATE:

– Road Closures- Bovaird Dr closed from Hwy 410 to Dixie Rd EB/WB

– Great Lakes Dr closed NB/SB to Nautical Dr from Bovaird Dr.

– Nasmith St closed NB/SB to Newport St from Bovaird Dr.

– Please use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 11, 2021

Advertisement