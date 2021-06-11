Menu

Motorcyclist dead after fiery overnight crash in Brampton’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 5:23 am
The crash on Bovaird Drive East happened just before 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
The crash on Bovaird Drive East happened just before 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in Brampton’s north end late Thursday.

According to an update posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Bovaird Drive East at Great Lakes Drive and Nasmith Street just before 11:50 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection. However, as of early Friday, the circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

At the scene, the motorcycle appeared to be heavily damaged by flames.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Officers shut down the roads surrounding the intersection as major collision bureau investigators gathered evidence.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic, peel regional police, Peel Paramedics, Brampton Crash, Brampton traffic, Brampton Collision, Brampton road safety, Traffic Brampton, Bovaird Drive East crash

