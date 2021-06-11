Man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Friday, police say.
Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 1:15 a.m. after a shooting was reported.
He said when officers arrived, they found the two victims, who are believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds sitting in a car.
“The male occupant, unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased on scene,” Musah said, adding officers tried to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
“The scene is traumatic in a sense that a lot of rounds were fired.”
After they arrived, paramedics rushed the woman to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
As of early Friday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.
Musah said officers were canvassing the neighbourhood looking for surveillance or dash-cam video. In the meantime, anyone with information was asked to call 43 Division at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
