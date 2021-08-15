SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Calgary Skyview

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:31 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Skyview. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Skyview. Elections Canada

Calgary Skyview includes the Calgary International Airport and neighbourhoods to the north and east of the airport. The riding came into effect for the 2015 federal election following the 2012 redistribution.

The Conservative Party’s Jagdeep (Jag) Sahota won the Calgary Skyview riding in 2019, garnering over 50 per cent of the vote. The Liberal Party’s Nirmala Naidoo placed second with 28.4 per cent, with the NDP’s Gurinder Singh Gill coming in third.

Previously, 46 per cent of voters selected the Liberals’ Darshan Kang to represent the riding in 2015.  Kang resigned from the Liberal caucus during a House of Commons investigation that found he harassed a staffer.

Trending Stories

Calgary Skyview has a population of 135,730 and 84,915 registered voters. Immigrants from countries such as India, Pakistan and the Philippines make up close to 50 per cent of this riding’s population.

Candidates:

Conservative: Jagdeep Sahota (incumbent)

