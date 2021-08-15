Canada election: Calgary Skyview

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Skyview includes the Calgary International Airport and neighbourhoods to the north and east of the airport. The riding came into effect for the 2015 federal election following the 2012 redistribution.

The Conservative Party’s Jagdeep (Jag) Sahota won the Calgary Skyview riding in 2019, garnering over 50 per cent of the vote. The Liberal Party’s Nirmala Naidoo placed second with 28.4 per cent, with the NDP’s Gurinder Singh Gill coming in third.

Previously, 46 per cent of voters selected the Liberals’ Darshan Kang to represent the riding in 2015. Kang resigned from the Liberal caucus during a House of Commons investigation that found he harassed a staffer.

Calgary Skyview has a population of 135,730 and 84,915 registered voters. Immigrants from countries such as India, Pakistan and the Philippines make up close to 50 per cent of this riding’s population.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates:

Conservative: Jagdeep Sahota (incumbent)