Canada election: York–Simcoe

This Ontario electoral riding is comprised of Georgina, much of East Gwillimbury, part of King Township, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation Reserve and Bradford West Gwillimbury. The district borders Barrie–Innisfil, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Simcoe North, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, Pickering–Uxbridge, Markham–Stouffville, Newmarket–Aurora, King–Vaughan and Simcoe–Grey.

Voters elected Conservative candidate Scot Davidson to represent this riding in 2019. That election marked Davidson’s second term in office. The Tory candidate garnered more than 45 per cent of the vote in this riding, with the Liberals’ Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux receiving 26.8. Jessa McLean of the NDP came in third place receiving under 15 per cent of the vote.

York–Simcoe is home to 104,010 residents and 89,556 registered voters. Immigrants make up close to 19 per cent of this riding’s population. Portuguese, Spanish and Italian are some of the most popular non-official languages in the region.

Candidates:

Conservative: Scot Davidson (incumbent)

Liberal:

NDP:

Green:

