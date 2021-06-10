Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham, OPP say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 5:35 pm
Northumberland OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash near Warkworth on May 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash near Warkworth on May 12, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Markham Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services responded to a call about a child struck on Warden Avenue near Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the child, who he only identified as a “pre-teen,” was crossing the Highway 407 on-ramp from the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue eastbound when they were struck by a vehicle.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The ramp was closed due to the police investigation.

Trending Stories

He said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagHighway 407 tagMarkham traffic tagChild Struck tagMarkham Child Struck tagPedestrian safety Markham tagTraffic Markham tagWarden Avenue Child Struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers