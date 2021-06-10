Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Markham Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services responded to a call about a child struck on Warden Avenue near Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the child, who he only identified as a “pre-teen,” was crossing the Highway 407 on-ramp from the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue eastbound when they were struck by a vehicle.

The ramp was closed due to the police investigation.

He said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

Serious collision involving a child on a bicycle and a driver of a vehicle on the nb ramp from Warden Ave to #Hwy407 eb pic.twitter.com/ulzQpp5PAq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 10, 2021