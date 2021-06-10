Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham, OPP say

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Markham Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Emergency services responded to a call about a child struck on Warden Avenue near Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the child, who he only identified as a “pre-teen,” was crossing the Highway 407 on-ramp from the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue eastbound when they were struck by a vehicle.
The ramp was closed due to the police investigation.
He said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
