Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 153 new cases, hospitalizations at 7-month low

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. clinics open for people who still need first vaccine, preview of modelling data' COVID-19: B.C. clinics open for people who still need first vaccine, preview of modelling data
WATCH: While many in B.C. have been focused on second doses of vaccine, there are still people who haven't received their first shot. And health officials are now trying to make the process easier for those in that situation.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 case count trended downward again Thursday, with 153 new cases and four additional deaths reported.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 161, as vaccination rates in the province continued to climb.

The update came as the province unveiled new COVID-19 modelling that showed promising trends heading into the summer.

Of the new cases, 21 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 73 were in the Fraser Health region, 11 were in the Vancouver Island health region, 39 were in the Interior Health region and nine were in the Northern Health region.

Read more: COVID-19: Fraser Health sets up same-day clinics for people to get first vaccine dose

Active cases dropped again to 1,910.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital fell to 176 — the fewest since Nov. 15, 2020 — while the number of people in critical or intensive care ticked slightly upward to 49.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that scheduled surgeries had resumed at all Metro Vancouver hospital, following postponements amid the pandemic’s third wave.

Ninety-three surgeries were postponed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region between May 31 and June 6, while no surgeries were postponed in any other health authority.

Nearly 3.38 million British Columbians, or more than 65 per cent of B.C.’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 443,000 of those, or 8.6 per cent of B.C.’s population, have also received a second dose.

The province reported a record 53,298 new second doses Thursday and 20,047 new first doses.

B.C. has reported 145,996 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, while 1,729 people have died.

Click to play video: 'B.C. communities with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates' B.C. communities with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates
B.C. communities with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates
