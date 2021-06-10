Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston residents await Ontario’s Phase 1 reopening

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. residents await Ontario’s phase one reopening' Kingston, Ont. residents await Ontario’s phase one reopening
With Ontario set to begin Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, residents in Kingston are eager to head back to their favourite spots.

With the third provincial shutdown nearing an end, many are looking forward to putting the past few months behind them.

“This has been the hardest two months of the whole time,” Kingston resident Alexis Dishaw said. “You get to a point where you really start to bounce off the walls at home. So it’s been tougher than any of the other periods because you just weren’t sure how it was going to work out.”

“The last two months in a stay-at-home environment have has not been ideal, at all. I definitely need people around,” Kingston resident Daniel Green said.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

Patios were installed this spring, but have sat empty for weeks. Stores have only been offering click and collect options for essential items. But that’s about to change as the province enters Step 1 of the reopening plan on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

But what are people most looking forward to?

“Going out for dates. My wife and I, we’ve been in the house for too long,” Daniel Paterson said. “We’re looking forward to going out for dinner, going to the bar, seeing our friends again.”

Trending Stories

“Outdoor patio, first place,” Dishaw added. “Shopping maybe later, but I’m really looking forward to being able to see my daughter and go out for dinner on a patio. And just be with other people.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday' Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday

The return the normal will be gradual. Non-essential retailers will be limited to 15 per cent capacity and 25 per cent for essential shopping. Restaurants patios will be able to seat four people together for outdoor dining.

Some are looking even further down the road and have their sights set on the reopening phases yet to come.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m most excited for things going forward to be able to go back to school in person at Queen’s,” Green said. “I will never take for granted being able to walk into a lecture hall again.”

Also part of Step 1 of Ontario’s three-phase reopening plan: private outdoor gatherings of 10 people will be allowed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagOntario tagCOVID tagPandemic tagEconomy tagShopping tagReopening tagPatios tagGatherings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers