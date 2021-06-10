Menu

Canada

Air Canada to recall over 2,600 employees as travel demand increase expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Air Canada’s about-face with executive bonuses' Air Canada’s about-face with executive bonuses
WATCH: Air Canada’s about-face with executive bonuses

Air Canada says it will recall more than 2,600 employees as it prepares for an increase in demand for flights.

The airline says the employees being recalled will include various roles, including flight attendants, and will be brought back in stages in June and July.

Read more: Air Canada says top executives returning COVID-19 bonuses after ‘public disappointment’

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the airline moved to recall the workers because it is seeing vaccinations increase, COVID-19 cases decline and governments ease restrictions.

Trending Stories

He says the recall is part of its efforts to rebuild the airline’s network and meet the expected demand for travel.

Air Canada laid off tens of thousands of workers as the pandemic swept Canada, including 16,500 last March when the crisis began.

Story continues below advertisement

In April, the airline reached an agreement with Ottawa for a $5.9-billion aid package.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagTravel tagAir Canada tagCanada Reopening tagAir Canada Employees tagair canada employee recall tag

