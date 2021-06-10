SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario to launch integrated employment services system due to unemployment rates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy' Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy
WATCH ABOVE: Canada's third COVID-19 wave creates 'zigzag' economy. – May 7, 2021

Ontario is launching a new integrated system of employment services it says will make it easier for residents to restart their careers.

The province says it will be combining the employment services offered under various social assistance programs, such as Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program, in order to make the process easier to navigate.

It says the program will include online self-serve options as well as phone and in-person services.

Read more: London-St. Thomas May jobless rate up 1.5 percentage points to 9.7%

The new system, called Employment Ontario, is set to take effect in nine new areas next year, and in additional areas after that.

The government says a prototype version has already been in place in three regions — Peel, Hamilton-Niagara and Muskoka-Kawarthas — since last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s unemployment rate has risen to 9.3 per cent as of last month, up from the pre-pandemic rate of 5.5 per cent, according to the province.

Read more: Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 3.4%, highest level in nearly a decade

“Workers, families and students have faced exceptional challenges as COVID-19 left many people without a job and limited opportunities to find work,” Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a statement.

“The current model for employment services is complex, fragmented and has not been effectively helping people find and keep full-time jobs, making it difficult and time consuming for workers to navigate, particularly those on social assistance.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagEmployment tagUnemployment tagOntario Works tagOntario Disability Support Program tagontario employment tagemployment ontario tagintegrated employment services system tagontario unemployment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers