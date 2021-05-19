Menu

Consumer

Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 3.4%, Statistics Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 8:47 am
Click to play video: 'Higher inflation is on the way. Can you avoid it?' Higher inflation is on the way. Can you avoid it?
As parts of the world begin to eye the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are starting to grapple with a phenomenon that has long failed to make headlines: inflation. But could Canadians avoid higher inflation? Global's Anne Gaviola explains.

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation in April rose to its highest level in nearly a decade as gasoline prices posted a record increase compared with a year ago, when they plunged due to the pandemic.

The annual pace of inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in April, up from a 2.2 per cent year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in March.

The April reading was the highest since May 2011 when it was rose 3.7 per cent.

Read more: From takeout to gas prices, how to protect yourself from rising inflation

 

Gasoline prices in April were up 62.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis, the largest annual increase Statistics Canada has on record.

Story continues below advertisement

Removing gasoline prices, Statistics Canada says annual inflation for April would have clocked in at a 1.9 per cent.

Regionally, Statistics Canada says prices rose year-over-year in every province, but were generally higher in Atlantic Canada where furnace fuel oil, which has risen in price, is more often used.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
