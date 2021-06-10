Police seize pounds of cocaine, $36K and high-end vehicle following Barrie, Ont. raids

Send this page to someone via email

Police have seized three kilograms of cocaine, $36,525 in cash and an Audi SUV after investigators executed search warrants at two residences and on one vehicle in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, officers also seized a cash money counter, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

3 Kilos of Cocaine and over $36k of cash removed off our streets today by #SGBOPP #OPPStreetCrime with several search warrants in @barrie today. Assistance by OPP K-9, ERT and @BarriePolice Tactical Team. ^DH pic.twitter.com/g6SPNqM6tV — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 9, 2021

Two individuals were charged in connection with the investigation: Preston Lane Lyle, 26, and Ryan Harold Verrall, 33, both from Barrie.

The two were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both the accused were released and will appear in court at the end of August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.