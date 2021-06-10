Menu

Crime

Police seize pounds of cocaine, $36K and high-end vehicle following Barrie, Ont. raids

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:14 pm
As part of the investigation, officers also seized a cash money counter, cellphones and drug paraphernalia. View image in full screen
As part of the investigation, officers also seized a cash money counter, cellphones and drug paraphernalia. Police handout

Police have seized three kilograms of cocaine, $36,525 in cash and an Audi SUV after investigators executed search warrants at two residences and on one vehicle in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, officers also seized a cash money counter, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

Two individuals were charged in connection with the investigation: Preston Lane Lyle, 26, and Ryan Harold Verrall, 33, both from Barrie.

The two were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Read more: 2 charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized at Barrie, Ont. hotel, OPP say

Both the accused were released and will appear in court at the end of August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

