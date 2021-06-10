Driver charged after vehicle crashes through 2 fences, garage in Shelburne, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve charged a 62-year-old driver after an SUV crashed through two fences and into a garage in Shelburne, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash took place on Main Street at around 10 a.m.

This parking job resulted in a careless driving charge. The SUV travelled through two fences and crashed through a garage before coming to a stop. #DufferinOPP is thankful there were no injuries in this collision in @ShelburneTown #slowdown #payattention ^tp pic.twitter.com/dDAJFLcdVg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 9, 2021

According to officers, there were no injuries to the property owners or the driver.

The male driver from Shelburne was charged with careless driving.

