Driver charged after vehicle crashes through 2 fences, garage in Shelburne, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 1:33 pm
Police said the single-vehicle crash took place on Main Street in Shelburne at around 10 a.m. . View image in full screen
Police said the single-vehicle crash took place on Main Street in Shelburne at around 10 a.m. . Police handout

Police say they’ve charged a 62-year-old driver after an SUV crashed through two fences and into a garage in Shelburne, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash took place on Main Street at around 10 a.m.

According to officers, there were no injuries to the property owners or the driver.

The male driver from Shelburne was charged with careless driving.

Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP
Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP

 

