Driver charged after vehicle crashes through 2 fences, garage in Shelburne, Ont.

Police say they’ve charged a 62-year-old driver after an SUV crashed through two fences and into a garage in Shelburne, Ont., Wednesday morning.
Police said the single-vehicle crash took place on Main Street at around 10 a.m.
According to officers, there were no injuries to the property owners or the driver.
The male driver from Shelburne was charged with careless driving.
