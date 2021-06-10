Manitoba announces free family fishing, free provincial park access this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The province is encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend with a free fishing licence and park pass.

On Saturday and Sunday, anglers can go fishing without a licence provincewide, with the exception of national parks.

“This weekend, we encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and participate in recreational fishing free of charge,” Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen said in a press release.

4:16 Uptick in Manitobans trying hunting and fishing Uptick in Manitobans trying hunting and fishing – May 5, 2021

“This has been a tough year, and while there may still be some public health restrictions, it’s a great opportunity to spend time together with members of your household and carefully explore Manitoba’s abundant fisheries and parks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Access to provincial parks will also be free of charge starting Friday until Sunday. Camping fees will still apply if people wish to stay overnight in Manitoba’s campsites.

“There is no better way to enjoy a Manitoba weekend than by visiting a provincial park,” Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard said.

“We all need to find ways to embrace nature, while at the same time remembering to follow all the latest public health guidelines.”

Other rules and regulations will apply. Find out more on the province’s website.