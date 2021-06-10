Menu

Canada

Manitoba announces free family fishing, free provincial park access this weekend

By Amy-Ellen Prentice CJOB
Posted June 10, 2021 3:34 pm
Manitoba is offering free fishing and park passes for this weekend. View image in full screen
Manitoba is offering free fishing and park passes for this weekend. Getty Images

The province is encouraging Manitobans to get outside this weekend with a free fishing licence and park pass.

On Saturday and Sunday, anglers can go fishing without a licence provincewide, with the exception of national parks.

“This weekend, we encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and participate in recreational fishing free of charge,” Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen said in a press release.

Uptick in Manitobans trying hunting and fishing
Uptick in Manitobans trying hunting and fishing – May 5, 2021

“This has been a tough year, and while there may still be some public health restrictions, it’s a great opportunity to spend time together with members of your household and carefully explore Manitoba’s abundant fisheries and parks.”

Access to provincial parks will also be free of charge starting Friday until Sunday. Camping fees will still apply if people wish to stay overnight in Manitoba’s campsites.

Read more: Manitoba proposes banning trophy walleye possession, introducing some year-round fishing by 2023

“There is no better way to enjoy a Manitoba weekend than by visiting a provincial park,” Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard said.

“We all need to find ways to embrace nature, while at the same time remembering to follow all the latest public health guidelines.”

Other rules and regulations will apply. Find out more on the province’s website.

National Parks Manitoba parks Blaine Pedersen Sarah Guillemard Manitoba provincial parks Manitoba Fishing Park Passes fishing licencing free fishing in mantioba free park access for the weekend

