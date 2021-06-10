Menu

Canada

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish early-morning West End apartment blaze

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:01 pm
Fire crews battle a blaze at a Sargent Avenue apartment block. View image in full screen
Fire crews battle a blaze at a Sargent Avenue apartment block. Abigail Turner / Global News

A three-storey apartment block caught on fire early Thursday morning in Winnipeg’s West End, and the cause is still unknown.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the building when firefighters arrived, but the situation was declared under control less than half an hour later.

Trending Stories

WFPS said the fire was contained to a single suite and that no injuries were reported.

Residents of the block who were evacuated when the fire started were able to return to the building after the smoke was ventilated.

Damage estimates have not yet been reported.

