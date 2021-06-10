Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

This Peterborough disc golfer is just 7 years old and he’s already sponsored

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'A disc golf lesson with a superstar 7-year-old' A disc golf lesson with a superstar 7-year-old
Like many other outdoor sports and activities, interest in disc golf has been booming during the pandemic. On this edition of Out & About Caley Bedore gets a lesson from a Peterborough disc golfer who’s sponsored by one of the largest disc golf companies in the world and get this – he’s just seven years old. Take a look.

For some, it’s a lifelong dream to become a sponsored athlete. It’s a goal Peterborough’s Nikko Forbes has already achieved, and he is only seven years old.

The young disc golfer is sponsored by Innova — one of the largest disc golf companies in the world. Nikko is the youngest person ever to be sponsored by the company and is one of only ten kids worldwide to have earned the honour.

“I’ve been playing since I was two years old,” Nikko said. “I really like that it’s a sport that you can get out with your friends and family. It’s for everyone, young, old — even the Prime Minister played it.”

But even Justin Trudeau might have a tough time against Nikko, the young athlete practices just about every day and has some big plans for the future.

“I see myself becoming a pro because I am good for my age and if I keep practicing, I think I can do it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New disc golf course opening in Lethbridge as demand for sport booms

It seems disc golf runs in the family. Nikko’s Dad, Karl Forbes, is the founder of the Peterborough Disc Golf Club in Peterborough, Ont.

Trending Stories

He said he has noticed a big boom in interest in the sport in the last five years and especially during the pandemic.

“In 2019 there was a 70 per cent increase in disc golf and in 2020 it was looking like there was a 40 per cent increase in disc golf, so it is looking like the pandemic really has caused a boom,” said Forbes.

“At one point I knew every disc golfer in Peterborough and we are seeing new people on the course every day.”

Read more: Hooked on disc golf: Omemee woman sharing her love for the game

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease Nikko and his father are hitting the road, heading out on a 55 day camping and disc golf trip.

They are making their way to Thunder Bay for the Northern Championships and then east of Ottawa for the provincial championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Nikko said whether you’re playing competitively or just for fun you have to remember one thing: “It doesn’t matter if you’re the best or the worst, it just matters if you want to try,” he said.

To see more from Nikko,  follow him on Instagram at nikkojesse64397.

Click to play video: 'Getting active with a round of disc golf' Getting active with a round of disc golf
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sports tagOutdoor Activities tagthings to do tagDisc Golf tagpandemic activities tagYoung Athlete tagFrisbee Golf taginnova tagdisc golf courses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers