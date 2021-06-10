Menu

Lifestyle

Ste. Agathe makes big splash with new boat launch

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 12:03 pm
Signage for Ste. Agathe's new boat launch. View image in full screen
Signage for Ste. Agathe's new boat launch. Ste. Agathe / Facebook

It’s good news for boaters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot.

Joel Gagnon, vice-president of the Ste. Agathe Community Development Corporation, told 680 CJOB the community’s new boat launch, giving boaters access to the Red River, was completed last week to an overwhelmingly positive reaction from users.

“We’ve had all sorts of inquiries,” Gagnon said.

“Once the restrictions do ease off, we’re going to have a big splash — pardon the pun — to open the actual boat launch, and then keep working on our second phase of the project, which is actually having a floating dock where people will be able to moor their boat for a period of time.”

Read more: Winnipeg police chief witnesses early-morning Red River rescue

Gagnon said the new launch will be able to accommodate most people who want to do some fishing or just take a paddle on the river.

Trending Stories

“If a person has a 30-foot cruiser boat that needs eight feet of water to launch, that might be a little bit problematic … but any type of fishing vessel, and of course a canoe or kayak, no issues there,” he said.

“It’s right in the centre of town. Can’t miss it. We’re just working on some signage on Highway 75 as well to acknowledge there’s a boat launch in the community, and there’ll be signage in the community as well, indicating where the launch is.

“It’s right across from a Co-op gas station.”

Gagnon said the boat launch has been designed to withstand future floods and will also allow for safe access across the Red when it freezes up during the winter months.

Click to play video: 'Safe Boating Awareness' Safe Boating Awareness
Safe Boating Awareness – May 26, 2021

 

Boating tagRed River tagBoat launch tagste-agathe tagJoel Gagnon tagManitoba Boating tagSte. Agathe Development Corporation tag

