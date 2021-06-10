Ste. Agathe makes big splash with new boat launch

Send this page to someone via email

It’s good news for boaters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot.

Joel Gagnon, vice-president of the Ste. Agathe Community Development Corporation, told 680 CJOB the community’s new boat launch, giving boaters access to the Red River, was completed last week to an overwhelmingly positive reaction from users.

“We’ve had all sorts of inquiries,” Gagnon said.

“Once the restrictions do ease off, we’re going to have a big splash — pardon the pun — to open the actual boat launch, and then keep working on our second phase of the project, which is actually having a floating dock where people will be able to moor their boat for a period of time.”

Ste-Agathe CDI and the RM of Ritchot are happy to announce that the boat launch is officially open for public use. Please respect the rules and regulations posted at the launch site. #SteAgatheMB https://t.co/Db3LypCnXB — Ste. Agathe (@SteAgatheWeb) June 4, 2021

Gagnon said the new launch will be able to accommodate most people who want to do some fishing or just take a paddle on the river.

“If a person has a 30-foot cruiser boat that needs eight feet of water to launch, that might be a little bit problematic … but any type of fishing vessel, and of course a canoe or kayak, no issues there,” he said.

“It’s right in the centre of town. Can’t miss it. We’re just working on some signage on Highway 75 as well to acknowledge there’s a boat launch in the community, and there’ll be signage in the community as well, indicating where the launch is.

“It’s right across from a Co-op gas station.”

Gagnon said the boat launch has been designed to withstand future floods and will also allow for safe access across the Red when it freezes up during the winter months.

