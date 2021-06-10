Menu

Canada

Virtual Guelph and District Multicultural Festival begins Friday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 11:57 am
Dancers perform at the 2018 Guelph and District Multicultural Festival. View image in full screen
Dancers perform at the 2018 Guelph and District Multicultural Festival. Facebook / Guelph and District Multicultural Festival

The 35th annual Guelph and District Multicultural Festival begins on Friday evening with a whole weekend of virtual events planned.

Pre-recorded and live events include performances and cooking shows along with activities for children and arts and crafts.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were able to put together an online festival in March.

Originally, plans for the upcoming festival involved in-person events at Riverside Park, but with COVID-19 still present and current government restrictions, the festival will once again be online.

Friday’s opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the evening will include a harp performance, a cocktail demo and live reggae music.

More information on the weekend can be found on the festival’s website.

