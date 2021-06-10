Explore Edmonton to take over K-Days, Farmfair International as Northlands winds down 140 years of operations

Send this page to someone via email

An agreement has been reached that will see K-Days and Farmfair International managed by Explore Edmonton moving forward.

The move means that Northlands, which previously ran the two summer festivals, will wind down its operations after more than 140 years.

Explore Edmonton said Thursday that it signed a charter of principles in May with the City of Edmonton and Northlands to guide the transition of Northlands’ activities to Explore Edmonton. The formal transition will take place on July 5.

Explore Edmonton is a City of Edmonton tourism and venue management organization.

Last year, the City of Edmonton asked Northlands and Explore Edmonton to work together to see if the organizations could work together to reinvent and deliver K-Days and Farmfair International in a financially sustainable way.

A feasibility study conducted earlier this year determined Explore Edmonton was “well-positioned to manage both events given its new mandate as the Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for Edmonton and its existing management responsibilities of the Edmonton Expo Centre,” according to a news release from Explore Edmonton.

“The Explore Edmonton team was humbled by the confidence city council and others showed in us when it was suggested we could take this on,” Explore Edmonton interim CEO Maggie Davison said in a news release Thursday.

“We know that it has been a challenging time for our friends at Northlands and that this has not been easy. We intend to honour and respect their legacy of service to Edmonton by relaunching their events in exciting and dynamic new ways.”

Northlands is in year four of a five-year land contract with City of Edmonton to continue hosting K-Days on the grounds in central Edmonton, which the city eventually plans to redevelop.

However, earlier this month, Northlands announced this year’s K-Days festival would not go ahead. The organization said the decision was made after taking a hard look at whether it could deliver a high-quality event given limited timelines and resources.

“Rather than having an event simply to have it in 2021, we want to work with our stakeholders and partners on relaunching K-Days in 2022,” Northlands said on June 1.

The future of Northlands and the two annual events it operates — K-Days and Farmfair International — have been in question for the past several years. When the Edmonton Oilers moved to Rogers Place and took all major concerts with it, Northlands lost a major source of income.

In 2017, the city took over control of the arena and after 43 years in operation, it was officially closed in 2018. Later that year, the racetrack shut down.

The Expo Centre is now run by Explore Edmonton.

The news is bittersweet for Northlands, once a large and robust organization that ran the Coliseum hockey and concert arena and Northlands Park Racetrack, along with hosting events throughout the year at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

“We are all proud of the legacy of our organization, a legacy that truly belongs to the dedicated staff and tireless volunteers who have sustained Northlands for almost a century and a half,” Peter Male with Northlands said in a news release.

“On behalf of everyone at Northlands, I want to thank them for their dedication to the organization and to Edmonton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "On behalf of everyone at Northlands, I want to thank them for their dedication to the organization and to Edmonton."

Edmonton’s deputy city manager said the City of Edmonton has always supported a path that ensures the long-term viability of K-Days and Farmfair International, recognizing the importance of both events.

“They drive economic impact, and they instill a sense of community in Edmontonians,” Rob Smyth said.

“We have every confidence in Explore Edmonton’s ability to bring these events back stronger and better than ever.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have every confidence in Explore Edmonton's ability to bring these events back stronger and better than ever."

Explore Edmonton said it intends to honour the legacy of Northlands by working with the organization to reimagine the festivals. “Robust community engagement” will also be done in the coming months to get public feedback on how best to relaunch the summer events moving forward.

