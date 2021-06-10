SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Transat AT plans to resume flying by end of July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 8:46 am
Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Transat AT Inc. says it is planning to resume flying starting July 30.

The travel company suspended operations on Jan. 29 after Ottawa’s request to not travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as new quarantine measures and testing requirements.

Transat made the announcement to resume flying as it reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $69.6 million or $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30.

READ MORE: Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to retire

The result compared with a loss of $179.5 million or $4.76 per diluted share a year earlier at the start of the pandemic in Canada.

Revenue for what was the company’s second quarter totalled $7.6 million, down from $571.3 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $103.3 million or $2.74 per share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $38.8 million or $1.03 per share a year ago.

Click to play video: 'Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan' Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan
Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan – Apr 29, 2021
