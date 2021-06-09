SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Fences at Meridian Place in Barrie, Ont. to be removed Friday as province reopens

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 5:39 pm
The fences around Meridian Place were put in place on April 29 when the Barrie mayor issued an emergency order in response to the ongoing anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests. View image in full screen
The fences around Meridian Place were put in place on April 29 when the Barrie mayor issued an emergency order in response to the ongoing anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The fences surrounding Meridian Place in Barrie, Ont., will be removed on Friday as the province reopens following the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first step of Ontario’s reopening plan focuses on low-risk outdoor activities with small groups of people. It will also allow more limited indoor settings to be open with restrictions in place.

Read more: Tourism sector in Barrie, Orillia, Simcoe and Grey counties to receive $1.2M

The fences around Meridian Place were put in place on April 29 when Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman issued an emergency order in response to the ongoing anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests that violated COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Friday, those fences will be removed and people will be able to participate in gatherings outdoors with up to 10 people.

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

Open Air Dunlop, which will see a portion of Dunlop Street closed to vehicular traffic, will return this weekend one week earlier than planned. Every Saturday during the summer, Dunlop Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 5 a.m. and midnight between the Five Points and Mulcaster Street.

On Thursday, Barrie city councillors will hold a special meeting to decide on whether to extend patio hours until indoor dining is allowed.

