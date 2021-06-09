SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 Delta variant increasing in Manitoba, raising concern

By Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces $2-million lottery to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccine' Manitoba announces $2-million lottery to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday that the province is launching a nearly $2-million lottery in cash and scholarships will be awarded this upcoming summer for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

In just one month, the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread to all regions of Manitoba and cases are increasing quickly within days.

“We have seen in other jurisdictions that that Delta variant can become the dominant variant. So we are aggressively managing all our of case and contacts as if they are (variants of concern),” chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.

Read more: The U.S. is investigating the origins of COVID-19. Here’s what’s known about the probe

Manitoba’s first presumed positive case of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India and was previously known as B.1.617, was announced in late April and the first four cases were confirmed May 7.

In the past four days, Delta case numbers have quadrupled.

Fourth wave possibilities
Fourth wave possibilities

“Most of these we found were related to travel or household (transmission), although we have seen some clusters,” Roussin said.

While the Alpha variant first identified in the U.K. is still the dominant strain in Manitoba, some studies show the Delta strain is up to 50 per cent more transmissible. It doesn’t appear to be leading to more severe outcomes.

Manitoba is not able to screen for this variant as tests are still in development at provincial and federal labs.

Read more: Manitoba loosens COVID-19 restrictions to allow small outdoor gatherings

“We do find it through genome sequencing,” Roussin said.

“We haven’t seen an increase in hospitalizations or severe outcomes in the relatively small group at this point. But we’ll, of course, be following that closely.”

Roussin said getting people fully vaccinated is the best protection against the variants.

Manitoba eases some COVID-19 restrictions, many still in place
Manitoba eases some COVID-19 restrictions, many still in place

“We need to ensure we close the loop and get our second shot, because what we found is that first dose may not be as effective against this Delta variant, but two doses still brings great protection,” he said.

Trending Stories

Vaccine Implementation Task Force medical lead Dr. Joss Reimer echoed Roussin’s sentiments.

Read more: More vaccine doses en route to Manitoba: task force

“Both first dose and second dose are critical,” Reimer said. “And every single dose that comes in Manitoba, we need to administer as quickly as we can.”

Some studies showed vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant, especially if people only have one dose. One recent study from the United Kingdom indicated two doses were 60 per cent more effective against the variant compared with just one dose.

Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario's reopening
Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario’s reopening

Reimer said two German studies also found similar results.

“It did look like folks who had had two doses, they were quite effective at neutralizing the virus in the lab with the antibodies that they had,” she said.

“With two doses, most of the data so far shows us that there might be a slightly reduced effectiveness, but that there is still a very strong protection against that variant from the vaccines.”

Read more: Manitoba launches nearly $2M lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Reimer said this rang true regardless of which vaccines people received.

“People who had received the mixed schedule or two doses of mRNA were effective at neutralizing a variety of different variants of the virus,” she said.

“So, so far, it does seem like the existing mRNA vaccines are strongly protective against all of the existing variants, possibly a little bit less against the Delta variant.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
