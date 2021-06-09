Sarnia police looking for firearm allegedly used in shooting outside hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man is in custody after Sarnia police say he shot at a woman standing outside the Bluewater Health hospital early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 12:05 a.m, police say a female was waiting outside the emergency room doors of the hospital located on Norman Street when a man pointed what is believed to have been a firearm at her.

According to a witness, the man then pointed the firearm at the woman and discharged it several times.

Police say the woman was able to run back inside before being hit.

Police say the woman had been waiting outside for a person she brought into the emergency room and the accused and the victims were not known to each other.

The suspect fled on a bicycle and was tracked down by police a short while later based on a description given and an outstanding warrant, police say.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, police say he tried to flee on his bicycle before being apprehended.

According to police, the suspect attempted to strike an officer in the face during a brief struggle.

The man is now facing four charges including assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

The 34-year old remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Officers were unable to locate the weapon described by witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who does come across a firearm in the area of Norman Street, Russell Street, London Road, or in the surrounding area to not touch the weapon but rather contact the Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, extension 0.