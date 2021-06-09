Three-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz underway at Telus Convention Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A three-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz is in full swing at Calgary’s Telus Convention Centre.

The first-dose clinic began on Tuesday and continues Wednesday and Thursday.

No appointment is required and Alberta Health Services says it can administer up to 2,000 Pfizer immunizations per day.

If you haven’t had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you can head to the convention centre, located at 136 8 Ave. S.E., between 8:20 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. on June 9 or June 10.

Attendees will need to bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one and photo ID.

You’ll also be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer while at the site.

The City of Calgary is providing 90 minutes of free parking when you use the pay machine or MyParking app. Those who are using transit to the Telus Convention Centre for immunization will receive two transit tickets as they leave the building.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you’re asked to stay home and arrange for testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811.