Canada

Three-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz underway at Telus Convention Centre

By Melissa Gilligan The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 8:57 am
Click to play video: 'Three day COVID-19 vaccination blitz underway in Calgary' Three day COVID-19 vaccination blitz underway in Calgary
Wednesday marks the second day of a three-day vaccination blitz in Calgary at the Telus Convention Centre. As Matthew Conrod reports, no appointment is necessary for those who wish to visit to get their first dose.

A three-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz is in full swing at Calgary’s Telus Convention Centre.

The first-dose clinic began on Tuesday and continues Wednesday and Thursday.

No appointment is required and Alberta Health Services says it can administer up to 2,000 Pfizer immunizations per day.

Read more: Hinshaw urges ongoing caution, vaccinations when Alberta drops COVID-19 restrictions

If you haven’t had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you can head to the convention centre, located at 136 8 Ave. S.E., between 8:20 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. on June 9 or June 10.

Attendees will need to bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one and photo ID.

You’ll also be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer while at the site.

Read more: Delta COVID-19 variant outbreak at Calgary hospital prompts calls to speed up 2nd doses

The City of Calgary is providing 90 minutes of free parking when you use the pay machine or MyParking app. Those who are using transit to the Telus Convention Centre for immunization will receive two transit tickets as they leave the building.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you’re asked to stay home and arrange for testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
