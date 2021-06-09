Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No winning ticket for Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, next draw on June 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 7:35 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display. View image in full screen
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still unclaimed, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

However, 28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 14 winning tickets. Another six were sold in the Prairies, five in Quebec, two in British Columbia and one in the Atlantic provinces.

Trending Stories

Read more: Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Lottery tagLotto Max tagOlg taglotto max numbers tagLotto Max jackpot tagOntario Lottery and Gaming tagLotto Max draw tagcanada lottery tagWinning Lottery tagMaxmillion prizes tagno winners tagOntairo Lottery and Gaming Corporation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers