Canada election: Toronto–Danforth

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto—Danforth is bordered by the Don River to the west, the Don River and Taylor Creek to the north, Coxwell Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

Liberal incumbent candidate Julie Dabrusin recaptured this riding in the 2019 election. Dabrusin garnered 47.7 per cent of the vote, with NDP runner-up Min Sook Lee ending with 19,283 votes. Zia Choudhary of the Conservative Party came in third place, followed by Chris Tolley of the Green Party, who placed fourth.

Former NDP leader Jack Layton famously represented this riding from 2004 to 2011. Toronto—Danforth flipped from NDP to Liberal in recent years. Following Layton’s death, NDP MP Craig Scott represented the district between 2012 and 2015.

Toronto—Danforth is home to 106,875 residents and 82,703 registered voters.

Candidates

Liberal: Julie Dabrusin (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

Advertisement