Guelph grandmother wins $100,000 on crossword scratch ticket

A Guelph grandmother is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 on a crossword scratch ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission announced on Tuesday that Bessie Anastasakos won while checking her Instant Crossword Tripler ticket at a store on Woodlawn Road before church.

“I won $15 and $20 on the first two tickets I checked,” she said. “I was so shocked when I saw the big numbers. I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Anastasakos said she enjoys playing the scratch tickets, saying they’ve been keeping her company during the pandemic.

“It’s my way to relax and unwind,” she said.

She added that she is very excited and grateful for her win and plans to buy something for her grandson. There are also travelling plans on her to-do list.

“I’d like to visit my family in Greece. I miss them so much,” Anastasakos said.