Canada

Canada election: Saskatoon West

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Saskatoon West. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Saskatoon West. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Saskatoon West was re-created during the 2012 redistribution.

It has previously been represented in the House of Commons from 1979 to 1988, during which time former governor-general Ray Hnatyshyn held the seat for the Progressive Conservative Party.

The riding encompasses all areas of Saskatoon west of the South Saskatchewan River, with the exception of those areas east of Warman and Wanuskewin roads.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas had been divided up into four ridings that contained part of Saskatoon, and part of the surrounding rural areas. In all five elections, the Conservatives won all the seats.

Conservative Brad Redekopp defeated the NDP’s Sheri Benson to win Saskatoon West in the 2019 election.

The riding has a population of 83,711 according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Conservative: Brad Redekopp (incumbent)

