Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses for pedestrian hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are seeking witnesses for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last week.

According to the RCMP, a suspect vehicle failed to remain at the scene after an alleged hit-and-run collision on June 3 that left a pedestrian with minor injuries.

Police say the collision happened along Baron Road, just after 4:30 p.m., and the female pedestrian was crossing Underhill Street at a marked crosswalk.

“A female driving a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle on Underhill St. collided with the pedestrian, as she was turning right onto Baron Road,” police said in a press release.

“The driver of the sports utility vehicle did not remain at the scene and continued westbound on Baron Road.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the female driver as being between 40 and 60 years old, wearing a white T-shirt. They also said a female passenger was also in the vehicle, and was described as 15 to 25 years old and wearing a red shirt.

2:25 4 members of Muslim family killed, targeted in London, Ontario hit and run 4 members of Muslim family killed, targeted in London, Ontario hit and run

“The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision and sought medical assistance the following day,” Const. Solana Paré said.

“The pedestrian reported that the driver failed to conduct a shoulder check at the crosswalk prior to turning onto Baron Road. Police would like to remind drivers to scan intersections both ways for pedestrians prior to entering the roadway.”

If you have information about the incident, police say you can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-33909.