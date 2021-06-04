Menu

Canada

Saint John cyclist dies of injuries after hit and run, charges expected for driver

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 8:53 am
The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Unit examines the scene of the hit and run last week. View image in full screen
The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Unit examines the scene of the hit and run last week. Tim Roszell/Global News

A cyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run last week has died due to his injuries, the Saint John Police Force said in a release.

The police force identified the victim as 62-year-old Philip MacMillan, who died Thursday afternoon at the Saint John Regional Hospital. He was struck by a vehicle on May 28 along Crown Street in Saint John.

Read more: Saint John police investigate hit and run that sends cyclist to hospital

The driver fled the scene, but police say an officer on patrol found the vehicle believed to be involved just before 2 a.m. on May 29 and the driver has been identified.

Trending Stories

The release said the Major Crime unit continues to investigate and charges are expected.

Click to play video: 'The last ride of Ellen Watters' The last ride of Ellen Watters
The last ride of Ellen Watters – Dec 23, 2020
