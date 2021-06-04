Saint John cyclist dies of injuries after hit and run, charges expected for driver

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run last week has died due to his injuries, the Saint John Police Force said in a release.

The police force identified the victim as 62-year-old Philip MacMillan, who died Thursday afternoon at the Saint John Regional Hospital. He was struck by a vehicle on May 28 along Crown Street in Saint John.

The driver fled the scene, but police say an officer on patrol found the vehicle believed to be involved just before 2 a.m. on May 29 and the driver has been identified.

The release said the Major Crime unit continues to investigate and charges are expected.

