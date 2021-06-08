COVID-19: N.B. says about 28,000 people still need vaccinations to reach reopening target

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials say the province is still nearly 29,000 vaccination doses short of the target needed to begin loosening restrictions, as the province recorded a single new COVID-19 case Tuesday.

Public Health reported 70.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has set a target of 75 per cent, before beginning its Path to Green reopening plan, which means 28,812 more people still have to roll up their sleeves.

Phase 1 of the plan would open up travel — with no isolation or testing required — for people from P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Avignon and Témiscouata in Quebec. Informal indoor gatherings could have up to 20 people and faith gatherings could take place with a maximum 50 per cent venue capacity.

“We are thankful to everyone who has received their first dose and for those that continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“Even if you have been vaccinated, you can still help. If you know someone who doesn’t drive, offer them a lift and if they are unable to book an appointment online themselves, offer to help. We have made tremendous progress, let’s continue the drive to 75.”

New case

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involving a person in their 70s. The person is a contact of a previously-reported case.

Since Monday, there have been 13 recoveries, bringing the province’s number of active cases to 99. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in intensive care (ICU). One patient is hospitalized outside of the province in ICU.

