Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick to give update on reopening plan over lunch hour Monday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 10:05 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick officials give an update on the province's reopening plan.

New Brunswick health officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Monday afternoon, where the province is expected to announce if it met its vaccination target to begin reopening.

The event, which will include Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AT and will be live streamed here.

New Brunswick is preparing to enter the first of its “Path to Green,” a three-phase plan to reopen the province and remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. in danger of missing June 7 target for launch of reopening plan

The first phase was slated to take effect Monday, as long as 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswick residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, though, the launch campaign dubbed “Drive for 75” stood at 69 per cent.

The first phase of the reopening plan includes removing isolation and testing requirements for cross-border commuters and people entering New Brunswick from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador or the Témiscouata, Que., region. Compassionate travel will be allowed between those regions with testing.

– with files from Tim Roszell

