2 more cooling centres open in Ottawa as heat persists

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is opening up two more cooling centres across the city on Tuesday as Environment Canada warns high temperatures will persist in the nation’s capital through the middle of the week.

Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue West and the Overbrook Community Centre on Quill Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, offering residents a cool place to escape the stifling temperatures. The City Hall cooling centre will operate out of the Sports Hall of Fame in the Heritage Building.

They join the Plante Recreation Centre, Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre and Pat Clark Community Centre, which first opened as emergency cooling centres on Monday.

Environment Canada first issued a heat warning in Ottawa and parts of Eastern Ontario on Sunday. The weather agency now says high temperatures are expected to stretch into Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s forecast includes highs of up to 33 C and overnight lows of 20 C to 22 C. The humidex value is expected to reach 39 with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures are expected to abate later into the week, according to Environment Canada.

The warm weather and dry conditions have also prompted a city-wide open-air fire ban as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The ban extends to agricultural and brush pile burns as well as campfires and wood-burning outdoor fireplaces.

1:38 High heat sparks Kingston residents to find cooler activities High heat sparks Kingston residents to find cooler activities