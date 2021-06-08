Menu

Crime

Former Hamilton paramedics on trial expect decision from Superior Court Justice on Tuesday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 8:07 am
Former Hamilton paramedics on trial expect decision from Superior Court Justice on Tuesday - image View image in full screen
Global News

Two Hamilton paramedics charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life following the 2017 death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi are expected to learn their fate on Tuesday.

A Superior Court Justice is expected to make a decision in the judge-only trial after hearing 32 days of testimony from witnesses, experts, and Al-Hasnawi’s family and friends.

At question is the conduct of the two paramedics, Steve Snively and Christopher Marchant, who treated the 19-year-old on the night of Dec. 2, 2017, after he was shot during an altercation on Sanford Avenue near Main Street East.

Read more: Former Hamilton paramedics on trial likely to hear fate from Superior Court justice in June

The basis of the Crown’s case surrounds testimony from witnesses who characterized the actions of the accused as unprofessional and who suggested that failures in their treatment endangered the victim’s life.

Trending Stories
The defence argues the paramedics had an “honest belief” that Al-Hasnawi was suffering from only a pellet gun wound and psychiatric issues and didn’t need to be rushed to a trauma centre.

Final submissions in the case were presented in late March.

Superior Court Justice Harrison Arrell is presiding over the trial.

