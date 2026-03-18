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Crime

20 charges laid, 4 arrested following Saskatoon traffic stop

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
Pictured is a Tikka .300 Win Magnum rifle, two imitation handguns, two bear spray cans, 41 counterfeit US$100 bills and 5.97 grams of fentanyl.
Pictured is a Tikka .300 Win Magnum rifle, two imitation handguns, two bear spray cans, 41 counterfeit US$100 bills and 5.97 grams of fentanyl. Saskatoon police
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Four people are facing a total of 20 charges following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers conducted a traffic stop shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Avenue G North.

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Four occupants — three women aged 29, 32 and 39, and a 23-year-old man — were arrested following further investigation, police said in a statement.

Authorities say they seized a Tikka .300 Win Magnum rifle, two imitation handguns, two cans of bear spray, 41 counterfeit US$100 bills and 5.97 grams of fentanyl.

The accused are now facing multiple charges related to weapons, drugs, counterfeit currency and breach of probation.

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