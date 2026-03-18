20 charges laid, 4 arrested following Saskatoon traffic stop

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people are facing a total of 20 charges following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers conducted a traffic stop shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Avenue G North.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Four occupants — three women aged 29, 32 and 39, and a 23-year-old man — were arrested following further investigation, police said in a statement.

Authorities say they seized a Tikka .300 Win Magnum rifle, two imitation handguns, two cans of bear spray, 41 counterfeit US$100 bills and 5.97 grams of fentanyl.

The accused are now facing multiple charges related to weapons, drugs, counterfeit currency and breach of probation.