20 charges laid, 4 arrested following Saskatoon traffic stop

Four people are facing a total of 20 charges following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency, according to Saskatoon police.
Officers conducted a traffic stop shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Avenue G North.
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Four occupants — three women aged 29, 32 and 39, and a 23-year-old man — were arrested following further investigation, police said in a statement.
Authorities say they seized a Tikka .300 Win Magnum rifle, two imitation handguns, two cans of bear spray, 41 counterfeit US$100 bills and 5.97 grams of fentanyl.
The accused are now facing multiple charges related to weapons, drugs, counterfeit currency and breach of probation.
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