Manslaughter charges laid in Old Montreal fire that killed 7

Manslaughter charges have been laid against the owner of an Old Montreal building that burned down three years ago, killing seven people who were inside it and injuring nine others.
Montreal police said in a news conference Wednesday that following investigations into the fire, Emile Haim Benamor was arrested.
Benamor is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents obtained by Global News.
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The involuntary manslaughter charges are in connection to the deaths of 18-year-old Charlie Lacroix, 18-year-old Walid Belkahla, 31-year-old An Wu, 31-year-old Saniya Khan, 31-year-old Dania Zafar, 35-year-old Nathan Sears and 76-year-old Camille Maheux.
A fire ripped through the heritage building on March 16, 2023, killing seven people — six of whom were staying in illegal short-term rentals.
Police have said that traces of an accelerant were found at the scene and could explain how the fire spread so quickly.
The court documents show Benamor also faces charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in connection to eight people.
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