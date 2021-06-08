Young boy struck by car in West Lincoln: police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say a young boy was injured after he was hit by a car in West Lincoln on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the boy was struck near West Street near Wade Road just after 3 p.m. His injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening, but his condition was later upgraded, according to police.

Detectives say the boy was hurt when a red Toyota sedan, driven by a 30-year-old female, came into contact with the youth.

No charges have been laid as of Monday night.

A portion of West Street was closed for just under five hours for an investigation.

