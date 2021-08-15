Canada election: Sarnia–Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Municipalities within the Sarnia-Lambton riding include Sarnia, St. Clair, Plympton-Wyoming, Petrolia, Enniskillen and Point Edward.

Conservative Marilyn Gladu recaptured this riding for a second term in 2019, beating NDP runner-up Adam Kilner by 15,979 votes. The Liberal and Green Party candidates came in third and fourth place.

Sarnia-Lambton has been blue since 2006, with Gladu taking over from Pat Davidson in 2015.

The riding is home to 105,337 residents and 85,266 voters. Immigrants make up close to 10.5 per cent of this riding’s population, with popular origin countries consisting of the U.K., the U.S., and the Netherlands.

The most common non-official mother tongues in this region are Dutch and Italian, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Conservative: Marilyn Gladu (incumbent)

