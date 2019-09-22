Canada election: Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has been seeing blue since the 2006 federal election. The Conservatives’ Pat Davidson took the big seat from 2006 to 2015 before passing it onto Marilyn Gladu following the 2015 election.

Candidates:

Conservatives: Marilyn Gladu (Incumbent)

Liberals: Carmen Lemieux

NDP: Adam Kilner

Green: Peter Smith

PPC: Brian Everaert

Prior to 2006, Roger Gallaway and the Liberals had a 13-year run since 1993, succeeding in 4 elections.

Between 1968 and 1993, the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives each had turns as Sarnia-Lambton’s political leaders.

Municipalities within this riding include Sarnia, St. Clair, Plympton-Wyoming, Petrolia, Enniskillen, and Point Edward. Sarnia-Lambton’s estimated population is 106,293 (2011). The number of electors is 80,029 (2015).