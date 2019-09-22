Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Sarnia-Lambton

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Sarnia-Lambton

Elections Canada
Sarnia-Lambton has been seeing blue since the 2006 federal election. The Conservatives’ Pat Davidson took the big seat from 2006 to 2015 before passing it onto Marilyn Gladu following the 2015 election.

Candidates:

Conservatives: Marilyn Gladu (Incumbent)
Liberals: Carmen Lemieux
NDP: Adam Kilner
Green: Peter Smith
PPC: Brian Everaert

Prior to 2006, Roger Gallaway and the Liberals had a 13-year run since 1993, succeeding in 4 elections.

Between 1968 and 1993, the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives each had turns as Sarnia-Lambton’s political leaders.

Municipalities within this riding include Sarnia, St. Clair, Plympton-Wyoming, Petrolia, Enniskillen, and Point Edward. Sarnia-Lambton’s estimated population is 106,293 (2011). The number of electors is 80,029 (2015).

