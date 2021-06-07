1 injured, 1 in critical condition after cyclists collide in downtown Montreal: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after two cyclists collided in downtown Montreal.

Police say emergency services were called to the intersection of Berri and Ontario streets at 4:30 p.m. where they found both cyclists on the ground.

The first victim was a 62-year-old man who was found unconscious with a serious head injury. He was brought to hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was a male, 26, who was conscious and had suffered injuries to his upper body, according to authorities. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police say the 62-year old victim may have not stopped at the red light, causing the collision between the two.

A perimeter was set up on the scene.