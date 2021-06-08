SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

In-vehicle road tests to resume in Ontario on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 2:52 pm
DriveTest driver examination centre in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
DriveTest driver examination centre in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

In-vehicle road tests are set to resume in Ontario on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney first tweeted the news on Monday.

The move allows for the resumption of G2, G and motorcycle M2 and M tests, according to the DriveTest website.

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

Those looking to book a new appointment at a DriveTest location can do so online.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation told Global News in-person driving tests have been cancelled throughout the province a few times during the pandemic, most recently at the beginning of April when the provincewide emergency break was implemented.

“On May 20, 2021, the government, in consultation with the chief medical officer of health and other health experts, announced the Roadmap to Reopen the Province,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result of this, all in-vehicle passenger road tests will resume with restrictions when the province enters Step One of the Roadmap.”

The government announced Monday that the province will be moving to the first stage of reopening on Friday, three days earlier than previously announced.

DriveTest centres have remained open for inside services such as knowledge tests, with capacity restrictions and other COVID-19 measures.

“The ministry has been working with our service provider on potential options to increase the availability of road tests once in-vehicle passenger testing resumes,” the MTO spokesperson added.

“We will have more to say regarding this in the coming days.”

