2 people stabbed in Chilliwack in apparent random, unprovoked assaults

Two people in Chilliwack are being treated for their injuries after being stabbed in what police said appear to be random attacks.

The incidents happened about 45 minutes apart and are likely to be related, police added.

The first occurred at 9:15 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Mary Street and Spadina Avenue. A 58-year-old man was approached by a man and stabbed in what police said appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

The victim walked to the Chilliwack General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police confirmed.

Shortly after, RCMP received a report of another stabbing in the area of Mary Street, Bernard and Alexander Avenues. The victim, in this case, is an 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia and remains in intensive care, according to RCMP.

“Given the fact that that these incidents appear to be unprovoked, this is extremely concerning. Chilliwack RCMP will step up presence in the area but we are asking the community to remain vigilant,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP said in a release.

“It is advised for the public to walk in well-lit areas and if possible with a friend and to be aware of your surroundings. Please report any suspicious activity to police.

The suspect in these cases is described as a Caucasian man, approximately six feet tall with a slim to medium build. He was wearing dirty jeans and possibly a patterned blue top. Police said the man was described as having “frizzy dark brown hair.”

Investigators are asking anyone with any information regarding these stabbings to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Or, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.