June 12 – Trestle Creek Golf Resort

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted June 7, 2021 2:23 pm
Trestle Creek . View image in full screen
Trestle Creek . Trestle Creek

Discover more about Trestle Creek Golf Resort — the family place that has it all!
This week on Talk To The Experts, Alvin Clark from Trestle Creek joins us to talk about the most exciting Golf Resort RV project in Canada! Trestle Creek is located just 45 minutes west of Edmonton. This 600 acre recreational resort features an 18 hole championship golf course, extensive waterpark and recreational lake, plus so much more.
Hear about how it may change your recreational expectations this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts — only on 630 CHED!

