Ottawa adds 19 COVID-19 cases, 68% of adults vaccinated with 1 dose

Ottawa is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the province announces plans to begin gradually lifting pandemic restrictions on Friday.

Monday’s report from Ottawa Public Health marks the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases so far in 2021.

There are currently 491 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, according to OPH. The city’s weekly positivity rate stands at 3.3 per cent.

Three additional people have died in connection with the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll in the pandemic to 582.

As of Sunday night, 57 per cent of the city’s total population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, just below 600,000 people. Single-dose coverage among those 18 and older stands at 68 per cent, with eight per cent of the adult population having received both doses.

Last week marked Ottawa’s highest volume of vaccinations with 74,179 doses administered across the city. Saturday set a single-day vaccine record with 15,456 doses administered locally.

The declining case counts across Ontario combined with rising vaccination rates have enabled the province to enter the first stage of reopening on June 11, officials announced Monday.

Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m., residents will be permitted to gather in groups of 10 outdoors. Patios will be open to tables of four. Outdoor recreation will also be permitted in groups of up to 10.

While non-essential retail will be open with 15 per cent capacity and essential retailers will be permitted to open with 25 per cent capacity and sell goods considered non-essential.

Under the Ontario government’s framework, the earliest the province could see a further reopening, including limited indoor gatherings and personal services such as haircuts, would be July 2. That stage requires vaccination rates of 80 per cent across the province with 20 per cent of people having received a second dose.

In addition to vaccinations, hospitalizations in the pandemic are also improving. The number of patients in intensive care units across Ontario has dropped to below 500, compared with 687 patients two weeks ago.

In Ottawa, 25 residents are currently in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in the ICU.

There are now 17 COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, including a new outbreak at an unnamed distribution centre affecting an undisclosed number of people.

